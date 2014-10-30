Biedronka sees 1.3% y-o-y drop in LFL sales in Q3, cuts openings plan for Q4

In the third quarter of 2014 Biedronka generated sales revenues of nearly €2.2bn, which represents an increase of 10.9% compared with the equivalent period of 2013. Revenues from stores open for more than a year decreased by 1.3% y-o-y, however, impacted by deflation, according to statement by Jeronimo Martins, Biedronka's owner.

In volume terms, like-for-like sales were up by about 1% y-o-y, helped by commercial actions and by the introduction of card payment.

Cumulatively in Q1-Q3 2014 Biedronka had revenues of just under €6.2bn, up 9.7% y-o-y. Revenues from comparable stores were down by 1.2% y-o-y.

Its EBITDA margin dropped to 7% from 8% a year earlier, which the retailer attributed to higher deflation and strong promotional actions.

Jeronimo Martins remains confident of the growth potential of the Polish market, but has decided to open fewer Biedronka stores in Q4 than originally planned. Therefore, store expansion will be running only up to the end of October, with the consequent reduction of the capex programme for 2014.

In the January-September 2014 period Biedronka opened 149 new stores to bring the total to 2,527.