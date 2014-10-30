Italian women’s fashion brand debuts in Poland

Twin-Set Simona Barbieri, an Italian brand of women’s knitwear positioned in the affordable luxury segment, on 22 October opened a 150 m2 boutique store in DM Klif fashion mall in Warsaw. It is Twin-Set’s first retail location on the Polish market.

The brand’s primary target customers are women between 35 and 45 years old, though it also offers product lines for girls and young women. Its product lines include apparel and complementary categories such as shoes and handbags.

Twin-Set, which operates an extensive wholesale channel, opened its first retail locations in 2000. At the end of March 2014 it operated 40 stores, mostly in its home market of Italy but also in several other countries in Europe and Asia. In the CEE region, Twin-Set has a retail presence in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine (regular stores) and Moldova and Slovenia (corner concessions).