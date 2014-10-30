North Food starts burger and steak concept

North Food, the operator of North Fish and Yummie restaurant chains, has launched a new concept under the name John Burg.

The restaurant serve a menu centred on 100%-beef burgers and steaks made from Black Angus beef. Apart from an emphasis on meat quality, the new chain, whose full name is John Burg New Zealand Burger Story, also boasts an innovative service system that lets customers choose between an Open Formula, with a self-serve buffet of hot and cold ingredients, and full table service.

The first John Burg restaurant opened in late September in Galeria Echo shopping centre in Kielce.