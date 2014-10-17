Piotr i Pawel to enter Krakow

Piotr i Pawel, a Polish supermarket chain, will be the anchor food operator of CH Serenada, a new 43,000 m2 GLA shopping and entertainment centre under construction in Krakow. In March Mayland Real Estate, the centre's developer, said CH Serenada was likely to be completed by the end of 2015, but its opening is now expected to take place in 2016. The centre is about 50% prelet. Fashion retailers will account for 80% of its tenant mix.

The news is significant in that the Poznan-based chain is not yet present on the Krakow market. According to its website, Piotr i Pawel has 108 stores across the country.

Piotr i Pawel’s annual sales revenues amounted to PLN 1.93bn (€453.2m) in 2013, 4.7% more than in 2012.