Bering acquires its Polish distributor

Bering, the Danish jewellery producer, has bought 100% of shares in its Polish distributor New Setup, and renamed the company into Bering Time. It has also appointed a new general manager for Poland in Robert Otrebski.

The moves are intended to strengthen the company’s ties with key customers and independent jewellery retailers in Poland, increase the number of projects undertaken in partnership with large customers, and to further develop the brands’ presence on the Polish market.

The brand has one store in Poland, in Arkadia shopping centre in Warsaw. It distributes its products mainly through multi-brand jewellery stores.