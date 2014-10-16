Lee jeanswear brand launches online store in Poland

VF on 24 September launched an official internet store for its Lee brand of jeanswear in Poland.

The service, whose launch came just weeks after VF opened the first mono-brand Lee store on the Polish market (in Warsaw’s Arkadia mall), offers the full selection of products available in the physical outlets.

Similar services are already available in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The store offers two payment options: by debit/credit card or through PayPal, and includes a parcel tracking service.

According to Retailnet.pl, VF plans to extend the concept to other countries, notably Russia.

VF Corporation of the US manufactures and markets jeans, sportswear, outdoor apparel, and footwear. Some of its brands include Lee, Wrangler, Vans, Timberland, 7 For All Mankind, or Napapijri.