Coccodrillo to float on Warsaw bourse later this year

CDRL, the company behind Coccodrillo, the children’s fashion chain, on 23 September announced plans for an initial public offering on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in order to raise funds for further expansion. Its IPO prospectus was approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission (KNF) later in the day.

In the words of Vice President Tomasz Przybyla, CDRL has a solid footing and an interesting business model, has been consistently profitable at the operating level ever since its establishment, and is viewed very positively by the market. The company therefore expects the IPO to generate a high level of interest among investors, and reckons that its stock market debut can take place before the end of 2014, Parkiet reported.

According to figures disclosed by CDRL, in the first half of 2014 the company generated sales revenues of PLN 71.7m (€17.1m), up 9.6% y-o-y, and earned a net profit of PLN 6.1m (€1.5m), up from PLN 0.8m (€0.2m) a year ago.

Coccodrillo sells children’s clothing and footwear. Its expansion accelerated noticeably in the past three years, thanks in large part to franchised stores. At the end of 2013 its store network comprised 342 stores, having increased from 294 at the end of 2012 and 234 at end-2011. In June 2014 the chain announced the opening of its 200th branch in Poland. Coccodrillo is present in a total of about 20 countries.

Since December 2011 CDRL’s bonds have been trading on Catalyst, the WSE’s bond platform.

CDRL will not be the first WSE-quoted retailer of children’s fashion. Hurtimex (Tup Tup chain) is already listed on the Warsaw bourse.