Nielsen: Promotions accounted for 33% of hypermarket and supermarket sales in 2013

The share of promotional offers in hypermarket and supermarket sales in Poland is rising and in 2013 reached almost a third of the total, compared with about 20% in France or Germany, Tomasz Krysiak, Senior Consultant Retailer Services at Nielsen said in an interview with PortalSpozywczy.pl.

This is below the rates seen in other countries of the Central and Eastern Europe region, such as Hungary, the Czech Republic or Slovakia, where promotions represent 47-48% of total sales, but retailers in Poland risk falling into a trap of low prices and diminishing profits, as consumers grow so accustomed to promotions they are unwilling to buy at the regular price, Mr Krysiak cautioned. There are already some categories where promotional sales generate more than 50% of total sales. A good example are hypermarket sales of detergent. In the category of dishwasher tabs, for instance, regular prices are high but promotional discounts are quite substantial. Since these products, due to their nature, can be bought in larger quantities for stockpiling, such a strategy has its risks for retailers, as consumers may postpone purchases until prices are discounted, Mr Krysiak noted.

Poles have become more price-conscious and savvier at bargain-hunting in recent years, according to Mr Krysiak. Surveys show that one in four Poles is willing to shift their shopping to where better promotional offers are available, while a further third are actively looking for promotions in their regular stores. Also, more than 75% say their preferred form of sales promotion are price reductions.