Retail sales in Poland up by 1.7% y-o-y in August 2014

Retail sales at current prices rose by 1.7% y-o-y in August 2014, a slight deceleration compared with the previous month, according to data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS). The result surpassed market expectations, which were for an increase of 1.3% y-o-y.

In comparison with the corresponding period of 2013, sales were up in six out of eight main branch specialisations. The highest increase was noted in textiles, clothing and footwear (up by 19% y-o-y), followed by pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and orthopaedic equipment (up by 9.4% y-o-y), furniture, radio, TV and household appliances (up by 6.2% y-o-y) and other retail sale in non-specialised stores (up by 3.6% y-o-y). Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products rose by 2.3% y-o-y, while sales of newspapers, books and other sale in specialised stores inched up by 0.7% y-o-y.

The two categories in which sales declined were motor vehicles, motorcycles and parts (down by 5.5% y-o-y), and fuels (down by 4.1% y-o-y).

In the first eight months of 2014 retail sales in Poland grew by 4.3% y-o-y.



