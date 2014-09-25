Redan’s brands valued at PLN 90m as part of asset transfer to strengthen subsidiaries

Redan on 23 September transferred its key brands to a wholly-owned subsidiary Carrisonio, as the first step of a plan to systematise their ownership structure and to increase capital at its operating units Top Secret and Adesso.

In a statement to the stock exchange Redan revealed that Top Secret, its flagship fashion brand, is valued by experts at PLN 31.4m (€8.2m), Drywash at PLN 1.2m (€0.3m) and Troll at PLN 2.8m (€0.7m) while TextilMarket, the discount clothing brand, which contributes the best part of the group’s revenues and its entire profit, was calculated to be worth PLN 54.5m (€13.1m).

By the end of the year, the three fashion brands will be transferred to Top Secret and the TextilMarket brand to Adesso. In this way, the brands will become the property of the units that actually operate the chains, while boosting their capital, Redan Vice President Bogusz Kruszynski explained.

Until now the brands were owned by Redan, the group’s main unit.