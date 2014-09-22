AB’s Kakto chain to reach 150 stores by mid-2015

AB, a distributor of IT equipment, has signed up 83 stores for its Kakto franchise retail chain since launching it in June 2014, and aims to increase the number to 150 by the end of its current fiscal year (i.e. 30 June 2015), Grzegorz Ochedzan, AB‘s chief operating officer revealed.

The concept is addressed to retailers in Poland who source merchandise from AB. The Kakto stores sell consumer electronics products, including computers, as well as household appliances. They are also integrated with an online store, Kakto.pl. AB wants Kakto to become a recognisable retail brand in these categories and plans to invest substantial sums in marketing activities, Mr Ochedzan said.

In June AB also launched Digimax, a chain of franchise stores in the Czech Republic selling mobile phones and tablets. In the words of Mr Ochedzan, there are no large chains in the Czech market specialising in mobiles and Digimax has a chance to fill that niche.

Together with the Alsen and Optimus chains, AB currently controls approximately 1,300 points of sale.