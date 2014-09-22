Starbucks surges to best-recognised coffee chain in Poland

Starbucks has for the first time overtaken Coffeeheaven as the best-recognised brand among chain-café goers in Poland, with an unaided brand recall of 52%, up by 15 p.p. over a year ago, according to a new survey by ARC Rynek i Opinia carried out in June 2014. But the Coffeeheaven brand is also holding firm despite the ongoing conversion of its branches into Costa Coffee, with 50% of the respondents naming it without prompting, up from 49%. Costa Coffee, meanwhile, more than doubled its spontaneous-recall score. The remaining top-five brands likewise improved their recognition, with Tchibo gaining three points to reach 12% and McDonald’s doubling its result to 6%.

The survey also points to increasing brand loyalty among café goers in Poland. The percentage saying they had visited cafés belonging to more than one chain during the past three months decreased to 56% from 69% in the 2013 edition of the study whereas the proportion who remained faithful to a single chain over this period increased to 44% from 31%.

Asked to name up to two categories of products they typically ordered when visiting a chain cafe, 78% of the respondents mentioned coffee (down from 84%). Caffe latte remains the most popular drink but cappuccino is also gaining in popularity, the study shows. During the past year there has been a rise in the proportion of the respondents who order cakes and cookies.

The study was carried out between 7 and 17 June 2014 using the computer assisted web interviewing (CAWI) method. It is based on interviews with a random sample of 1,024 respondents aged 15-55 living in cities (Warsaw, Krakow, the Tri-City, Wroclaw, Poznan, Lodz, Katowice, Lublin, Rzeszow, Bydgoszcz, and Czestochowa).











