4Outdoor.pl’s outdoor market barometer notes in July 2014

Sales at 15 stores in Poland, operated by nine outdoor clothing and equipment retailers that were covered by the 4Outdoor market barometer, an index compiled by 4Outdoor.pl, dropped 1.8% year on year in July 2014. This came after three consecutive months in which revenues at the stores increased on a yearly basis.

The barometer aggregates sales data from a total of 15 stores operated by the following retailers: 8a.pl (Gliwice), Alpin Sklep (Warsaw), E-Pamir.pl (two locations, in Krakow and Kielce), Mammut (one store in Katowice), Skalnik (five stores in Wroclaw), Trawers (two stores in Lodz), TrekkerSport (Poznan), Woda Gory Las (Poznan) and Weld – Sklep Gorski (Dabrowa Gornicza).

Intersport, one of the largest sporting goods retailers in Poland, but not included in the 4Outdoor barometer, generated net sales revenues of PLN 18.25m (€4.4m) in July, which represents an increase of 3.1% in comparison with the same period in 2013.
