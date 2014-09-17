Wojas sees 22% sales growth in H1 2014

Wojas, the Polish footwear retailer, in the first half of 2014 opened eight new branches in Poland, in Warsaw (Galeria Mokotow), Gliwice (Europa Centralna), Elblag (Ogrody), Nowy Sacz (CH Golabkowice), Lublin (Atrium Felicity), Kalisz (Galeria Amber), Siedlce (Galeria Siedlce), and Bochnia while closing one domestic store, in Opole (Solaris shopping centre).

It also opened one new branch in Slovakia (Bratislava) and closed two (Presov, Nitra), and added its second store in the Czech Republic. As a result, at the end of June Wojas’ retail network comprised 163 locations, including 153 in Poland, eight in Slovakia, and two in the Czech Republic.

In H1 2014 Wojas generated consolidated sales revenues of PLN 98.8m (€23.6m), up 22% y-o-y, driven by a 34% y-o-y jump in retail sales to PLN 82.2m (€19.6m), which the group attributed to new openings but also to stronger consumer traffic, a low comparative base, and a broader and better collection, among other factors. At the same time, wholesale sales slumped by 15% y-o-y to PLN 16.6m (€4m), due to stalled exports to Ukraine, lack of contract manufacturing work and lower public tenders in Poland.

The group also posted a first-half net profit up 56% y-o-y to PLN 2.8m (€0.7m).